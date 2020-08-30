Sam Isaacs, retired attorney and resident of Lexington, KY, and Estero, FL, died unexpectedly at home on August 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Jones Isaacs, to whom he was married 39 years. Sam is predeceased by his parents, William G. Isaacs and Geneva M. Isaacs. Also mourning his abrupt loss are his sister, Jane Isaacs Wells; nephew, Bruce Isaacs of Louisville and Matthew Wells of San Francisco; sisters-in-law, Elaine Jones Wells of Louisville and Lynn Jones of Salem, Indiana; nephews, Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Jones (Amy), Bart Jones (Lee Ann), several great-nieces and one great-nephew. After finishing high school at Lebanon High in 1966, Sam completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Kentucky in 1969 and then earned his law degree at that institution in 1973. Throughout his distinguished career, he served clients in many capacities, including at the office of the Kentucky Attorney General. A member of the Lexington Country Club, the Lexington Club, and the Pelican Sound Golf and River Club, Sam, whose grillmaster skills were unsurpassed, spent countless happy hours golfing, entertaining (no peas and hard-boiled eggs on the menu, though), and dining out with his wife and friends. Throughout his life he loved and cared for his and Susan’s many canine companions; some of those lucky dogs even learned to open treat drawers. There is a hole in our lives now, but years of poignant memories are his legacy for his many friends and family members. In honor of his legacy, Sam’s family request that memorial donations be directed to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Isaacs. A private ceremony will be held. To share a remembrance of Sam or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
