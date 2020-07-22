34, died July 18, 2020. He was born in Lexington, KY to the late John Kiger Sr. and Sherry Kiger. Sam loved his family, animals, woodworking, and also having fun. He is survived by his mother, Sherry; daughter, Camey Kiger; brother, John Kiger Jr.; nephews, Jacob and Matthew Kiger; and many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, John and brother, Raymond Kiger. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers, Main Street at 3pm on Thursday, July 23rd. Visitation is from 1-3pm on Thursday at the funeral home.