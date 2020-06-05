64, of Lexington, KY passed away June 1st, 2020, in the comfort of his home, just one day shy of his 65th birthday. He was born June 2, 1955 in South Charleston, WV, the son of John Hubert Higginbotham and Martha Ernestine Fraley. Sam was a 1973 graduate of St. Albans (WV) High School, where he was an accomplished drummer in the band. He attended Potomac State College in Keyser, WV, where he met the love of his life, Jeri Lynn Welsh. Sam and Jeri were married October 21, 1978. Sam and Jeri shared their lives in Pittsburgh, PA, Chapel Hill, NC, Des Moines, IA, Jacksonville, AL, and Lexington, KY. He was a master carpenter by trade and loved to restore old houses, businesses and furniture. He was also the President of Handi Higgi Inc. He is survived by his two sons, John and Woody (Brooklyn); sisters, Martha Setterstrom and Lora (Richard) Hayes; twin brother, Bill (Miriam) Higginbotham. Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Jeri, a brother, Jon, and a sister, Betsy Hathaway. A celebration of life for both Sam and Jeri will be held in Lexington, KY on June 13th.