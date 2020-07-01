Samuel R. Preston, 89, of Imperial Pointe, Nicholasville died Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born December 7, 1930 in Jessamine County to the late George Hobert and Emma Doolin Preston. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the New Hope Fellowship Church. He worked as a carpenter and also for the University of Kentucky. He is survived by one son, Shawn Preston, one daughter, Lisa Preston, two sisters, Hattie Reeves and Mary Ella Rice, two grandchildren, Sarah Preston and Leah Preston, two step-granddaughters, Melonie Parsons and Sarah Beth Poole and a nephew, Ray Preston. He was preceded in death by two wives, Mae Etta Hager Preston and Patricia Logsdon Preston, two brothers, Lloyd and Jim Preston and one sister, Nora Lee Waits. Services will be 11:00 AM Friday at New Hope Fellowship Church with Pastor Ron Riley officiating. Bearers will be Shawn Preston, Billy Corman, Clay Burton, Terry Fain, Greg Poole and Curtis Tankersly. Burial to follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 PM at Betts & West Funeral Home. Online guestbook at BettsandWestFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.