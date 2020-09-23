1/
Sandra Brumagen
Sandra Sue Brumagen, 73, wife of William K. Brumagen, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at St. Joseph East in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky on November 22, 1946 to the late Clyde Pittman and Edna Pittman. Sandra worked for Amazon in the Warehouse. Survivors include her children, William “Will” K. Brumagen Jr. and Robin Curless and her husband, James and five grandchildren, Grant, Dylan, Austin, Jessie, Kersten and Micah. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Sandra and the Brumagen family with her cremation. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
