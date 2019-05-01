CAREY Dr. Sandra Lovely, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Lexington from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Sandy was born on December 16, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Rev. Bernard and Essie (McKenzie) Lovely. She received her undergraduate degree in English from Morehead State University and her PhD in English Literature from Kent State University. She taught literature and writing at Anderson University (IN), Pt. Loma Nazarene College (CA), Transylvania University and the University of Kentucky before spending most of her career at Bluegrass Community and Technical College where she taught and later served as Dean of Academic Affairs. Education was Sandy's passion and she was active with the National Association of Developmental Education and the Kentucky Association of Developmental Education. She also gave much time and effort to working with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. She served for multiple years on the Site Based Decision Making Council at Glendover Elementary. Sandy is survived by her husband, John Carey of Lexington, children, Caitlin Brion (Daniel) of Lexington, James (Sara) of Louisville, and Madeline of New Haven, CT. as well as siblings, Larry Lovely (Patti) of Morehead, Bernard Lovely, Jr. (Sylvia) of Lexington, and Lisa Hargis of Morehead. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Bluegrass Community and Technical College Foundation, 500 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40508 CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary