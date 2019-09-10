|
|
WELLS Sandra "Sandy" K. 61, of Berea, went to be with the Lord this the 8th day of September 2019 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond She was born the 22nd day of April 1958 in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Reason and Mary Jane Melton Williams. She was a member of Westside Christian Church in Richmond. Sandy was a 1980 Alumni of Berea College and was retired from the Technology Department as an administrative assistant. She was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau and Phi Kappa Phi. Sandy enjoyed crocheting, Knitting, stained glass making and fishing, she was also very active in . Other than her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Reason Williams, Jr. and one sister, Pamela Ritchie. Sandy is survived by her soulmate and husband, Kenneth R. Wells, Berea, Kentucky. She is also survived by her two Daughters, Dynae (Lewis, IV) Utz, Richmond, Kentucky, and Jodi (Nicholas) Webb, Berea, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Antigone Utz, Lewis Utz V, Pierce Webb, and Kenneth Utz; and three brothers and two sisters, Jimmy (Mary) Williams of Hazard, KY Cindy (Kenneth) Baker of Big Stone Gap, VA Archie (Olivia) Williams of Georgetown, KY Linda Lawson of Richmond, KY and Bill (Lora) Williams of Columbus, OH. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Pastors Mike Simpson and Sean Plank officiating. Burial will follow in Berea Cemetery, pallbearers will be, Larry Blackburn, Bill Dawson, Ed Neeley Steve Heath, Todd Stull and Gary Mahoney. Honorary Pallbearers are, Mark Mahoney, Jim Yount, Don Hudson and the men of Westside Christian Church. Visitation will 5-8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 10, 2019