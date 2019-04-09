Resources More Obituaries for Sandra Sandusky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sandra Kay Sandusky

72, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Sandra was born in Somerset on November 15, 1946 to Henry and Nell Mahan Sandusky. A 1964 graduate of Frankfort High School, she went on to receive her Bachelors Degree in Education from the University of Kentucky in 1983. She worked as a teacher and transcriptionist and was a member of First Baptist Church. She is survived by several cousins, Marcia Smith (Gary), Tracy Mahan, Leslie Mahan, Lisa Sandusky, Elizabeth Sandusky, and Krista Wintersole. Services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10th with visitation preceding at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Frankfort Cemetery. Dr. Bob Browning and Chaplain Jesse Baxter will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Gary Forman, Tim Midkiff, Jim Allen, Ron Cook, Joe Manning, and Brent Simpson. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Franklin County Senior Activity Center. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019