Sandra Lois Keller
KELLER Sandra Lois, 79, widow of John Ed Keller, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born February 22, 1941 in Harlan, KY, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Maxine Bennett Seale. Sandra was a member of Saint Raphael's Episcopal Church in Lexington, KY. She is survived by two nieces, Denise and Regina. Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by a son, John Lee Keller and a brother-n-law, Justice James Keller. A private family prayer service will be held at a later date. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Rd is handling the arrangements.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
