69, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Morris Coleman and Ellen Louise Sidney. She was preceded in death by her son : John Albert Lankford, Jr. She is survived by her husband Ernest J. Barnes and siblings Cheryl Elaine Sidney and Darron Kennedy Wilson. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12: 00 pm with the funeral following on Wednesday May 15 , 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019
