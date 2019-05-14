Home

Sandra Louise Coleman Barnes

Sandra Louise Coleman Barnes Obituary
69, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John Morris Coleman and Ellen Louise Sidney. She was preceded in death by her son : John Albert Lankford, Jr. She is survived by her husband Ernest J. Barnes and siblings Cheryl Elaine Sidney and Darron Kennedy Wilson. Visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12: 00 pm with the funeral following on Wednesday May 15 , 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019
