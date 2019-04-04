Home

Sara Adams Keller Obituary
KELLER, Sara Adams , 85, Sara Ann Adams Keller, 85, widow of Raymond L. Keller, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home. She was born in Fayette County, KY, on September 27, 1933, to the late Harold W. and Helen Brack Adams. Along with her husband, Raymond, she was the co-owner of Keller Farm Service, Inc. and attended Mt. Zion Christian Church. Survivors include four children, Greg A. (Alice) Keller, Sr., Susan (Scott) Noble, Linda (John) Griffith and Karen Walters; five grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia Thigpen of North Carolina. Services will be at 1:00PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Kenny Speaks. Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until time of service on Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 4, 2019
