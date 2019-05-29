Home

MUTH Sara "Sissy" Louise, 56, of Lexington, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. A native of Lexington, she was the daughter of the late John Luigart and Betty Matlack Muth. Sissy was an avid and passionate horsewoman who worked with many different horse farms including Spendthrift, Overbrook, Taylor Made, and Winsome. She later retired to her garden and to take care of her husband. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Lynn Muth, and Julie Muth (Philip) Goodman, of Lexington; her brother, Charles V. "Chip" (Mira Beth) Muth, of Georgetown; her nieces and nephews, Christopher (Stephanie) Muth, Kristen (Roberto) Trejo, Jamie Lynn Muth, Clay Goodman, Jack, Luke, and Bodie Muth; her great-nieces and nephews, Liam and Stevie Trejo, and Niles Muth; her uncle, James E. (Nan) Muth; her aunt, Doris Matlack; and her beloved Australian Shepherd, Rose. She was preceded in death by her brother John Luigart Muth Jr. A funeral service will be held 8am Friday at The Cathedral of Christ the King. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8pm Thursday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Pallbearers will be Philip Goodman, Christopher Muth, Clay Goodman, Jack Muth, Luke Muth, and Bodie Muth. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kristen Trejo, Jamie Lynn Muth, Frank Taylor, and Dr. Bryan Boone. Memorial Contributions may be made the Lexington Humane Society 1600 Old Frankfort Pike Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 29, 2019
