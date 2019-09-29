|
|
of Mt. Sterling died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence. Born June 17, 1928 in Mt. Sterling, she was the daughter of the late Ralph D. and Mattie Judy Greene. She graduated from Mt. Sterling High School in 1946. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in social work in 1950. She was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and she was awarded the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Medallion. Married Rezing C. Howell on September 29, 1951. A member of the first Christian Church. Survivors include three children, Rezin Gist (Donna) Howell, Judy Howell (David) Payne, and Sally (Tim) Hodgson. Nine grandchildren and one great grandson. Also a sister-n-law, Margaret "Boot" Greene. Preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Robert J. Greene. Visit Tuesday Oct. 1, 5-7PM and Funeral 7 PM at Taul Funeral Home. Contributions are suggested to First Christian Church or Hope Hill Youth Services.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019