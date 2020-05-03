Sara Mullikin Porter, 90, died April 29, 2020 at her home in Midway, Ky. Born April 11, 1930, in Easton, Md., to Anna Carroll Mullikin and John Weedon Mullikin. Sara was the widow of Minor Gibson Porter, who passed in 1997. Sara and Gibson were married April 11, 1959. They lived in Baltimore until 1972, when they moved to Jarrettsville, Md., raising their family there. After Gibson died, Sara moved to Midway, Ky., to be near her daughter, Anne Porter Elliott and her family. Sara earned a B.Sc.and a M.Ed. from Towson State University in Maryland. She taught 29 years in the Baltimore County school system, 17 years as a reading specialist and tutored reading after retirement. Sara was a longtime member of Move To Amend, the American Association of University Women, and several groups in Midway. She loved to read, travel and make photo books in her spare time. Sara is survived by her daughters, M. Grayson Porter of Fort Myers, Fl., and Anne Porter Elliott of Stamping Ground, Ky. and granddaughter, Eleanor Elliott, Stamping Ground. She is survived by her brother Phillip W. Mullikin, Lineboro, Md. Two sisters and brother preceded her in death, Joan Mullikin Reid, Susan Mullikin and John Weedon Mullikin, as well as her dearest friend, Mary A. Leonard. Sara also is survived by her nieces Rebecca Mullikin McCammon and Alexandra Mullikin, and nephews John Reid, Joseph Reid and Michael Mullikin. Memorial services in Midway and Baltimore to be scheduled later. Arrangements by Blackburn and Ward, Versailles. Interment in St. David’s Episcopal Church, Baltimore.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store