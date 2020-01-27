|
Sarah (Sally) Louise Clark Pulliam, 80, widow of Darrell Boul Pulliam, passed away on January 23, 2020 at Taylor Manor in Versailles, Kentucky. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 11, 1939 to the late Stephen William and Emmilou Hagans Clark. She was a graduate of Western Kentucky State College and worked as a medical technologist in Saint Paul, Minnesota, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Woodford Memorial and then for almost 20 years at Shriner’s Hospital. Sally was a past president of the Woodford County Historical Society, a longtime member of St. Leo Catholic Church and the Kentucky Historical Society. She was instrumental in the restoration of the Jack Jouett House. Her former home in Pinckard was a 15-year restoration project of the 1780’s “John Allen Home.” In addition to her love of family, politics and history, Sally loved to travel, and from a very early age enjoyed the piano, golf and bridge. Sarah will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Cynthia Pulliam, Lexington, Laura (Jim) Parrott, Brentwood, Tennessee and Michael (Lisa Supplee-Pulliam) Pulliam, Nicholasville, her two sisters, Jane Heist, Alexandria, Ohio, and Alice Rosenberg, Jefferson, GA, and her three beloved grandchildren, Katherine Parrott (Clayton) Williams, Alexandra Parrott (Taylor Warren, fiancé) and Emma Parrott. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her two brothers-in-law, Joseph Heist and William Rosenberg. A Funeral Mass and final commendation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Leo Catholic Church in Versailles at 12:00pm with Father Chris Clay presiding and assisted by Deacon Spencer Parrott. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. The family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Taylor Manor Nursing Home and Bluegrass Care Navigators for all the love and care they showed Sally and our family. Memorial contributions are suggested in Sally Pulliam’s name to Taylor Manor Nursing Home, 300 Berry Ave., Versailles, KY 40383, Shriners Medical Center - Lexington c/o Development Department at 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 and Bluegrass Care Navigators, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY, 40601. Condolences may be left online at www.BlackburnandWard.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 27, 2020