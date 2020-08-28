1/1
Sarah Elizabeth Williams
Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 88, wife of the late John Dudley Williams Sr., died on August 21, 2020. Born in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late John Dudley Fields and Virginia Dale Williams. She was a Christian and a member of Consolidated Baptist Church. She was also a homemaker and the matriarch She was the strength and the glue that bonded us as a family. She loved and encouraged unconditionally. She was nurturing yet strong. She is survived by her eight children, Pauline Cunningham, Teresa Lilly, John D. Williams Jr., Walter Williams Sr., Anthony Williams, Eric Williams, all of Lexington, Leroy Williams, Ft. Wayne, IN and Perry Williams Sr., Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 am-12:30 pm, Saturday, August 29th at Milward-Broadway located at 159 N. Broadway. Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Richard Gaines presiding. Interment in Hillcrest Memorial Park to follow. To share a remembrance of Sarah or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
AUG
29
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
