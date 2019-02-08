|
EWING Sarah Lee, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Agnes K. Booker. She is survived by daughters Lashawn Ewing and Shanaka (Michael) Winters; and sister Michele Booker Leach. She was a 1959 graduate of Paul Laurence High School. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington, KY 40505, by Pastor Richard Gains. Entombment will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens, Paris, KY. Visitation will be prior at the church starting at 12 noon on Sat. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 8, 2019