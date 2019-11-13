|
Sarah Frances Walter Long passed into eternity on November 10, 2019 at the age of 103. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Long. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Clara Walter, Hazel Green, KY; brothers Graden Walter, Andy Walter, Circuit Judge Ralph Walter, West Liberty, KY, Ova Walter, Hazel Green, KY, Carl Walter and Eugene Walter, Lexington, KY; and sisters, Lingle Nickell, Milan, IN, and Nova Karnes, Lexington, KY. Surviving are sisters-in-law, Stella Long Hatfield, Middletown, OH, and Pam Walter Rose, West Liberty, KY; and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. She attended Hazel Green Academy, Hazel Green, KY and graduated from Milan High School, Milan, IN. During WWII living in Cincinnati, OH, she was a tool and die maker at Wright Aeronautical and later as an inspector of General Electric. She was a member of Macedonia Christian Church, for many years, where she served on various committees. She served as Secretary and Treasurer for the Hazel Green Academy Alumni Association for over 30 years. She was a member of Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron of the Wyoming Chapter in 1950. A special thanks to everyone at Lexington Country Place for taking such good care of her. Visitation will be held 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, November 15th with funeral services immediately following at 2 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main Street. Burial will be in Hazel Green Cemetery Saturday at 1 p.m. Donations are suggested to Macedonia Christian Church, 4551 Winchester Road, Lexington, KY 40509 or Blue Grass Care Navigators, formerly Hospice of the Blue Grass, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2019