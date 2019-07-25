|
|
|
Sarah H. McCall, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Sarah was born on April 22, 1933 in Scott County to the late William Rawlins and Mary Nell Wainscott Hampton. Sarah was a member of Pax Christi Catholic Church and a retired beautician. Sarah is survived by her son David Wade McCall, grandson, Gerard Joseph McCall, brother, John Byron Hampton, and sister, Norma Ann Hampton. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Richard McCall, brothers Wade Davis Hampton, Wilbur Horace Hampton, and William Allphin Hampton. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2019 from 9:00-10:30am, with Mass beginning at 10:30am, all at Pax Christi Catholic Church, Lexington, Kentucky with Father Patrick Stewart officiating. Burial will take place in Georgetown Cemetery in Georgetown, Kentucky Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 25, 2019