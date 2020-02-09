|
Sarah Jane Michael, 66, widow of Freddie Allen Michael, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 28, 1954 in Cynthiana, KY to the late Floyd and Helen Himes. Sarah was a supervisor at Tops (office supply warehouse) for many years and the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. She will be remembered for being the best mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survivors include; two children, Keil (Dennis) Cox and Beau Moore; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three brothers, Mike Himes, Bobby Himes, Doug Himes; five sisters, Linda Vickers, Susan Wigglesworth, Dee Moore, Kaye Parish and Betty Brophy. In addition to her parents and husband, Sarah was preceded in death by two siblings. A celebration of life will be at 7:00pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with visitation prior starting at 6:00pm. Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 9, 2020