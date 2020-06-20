Sarah Mae McConathy Miller died June 17, 2020 at Shannondale Health Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Sarah was born in Fayette County, Kentucky on December 28, 1934. She was the daughter of the late James Elliott and Jennie Belle McConathy. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Coburn Ray Miller, her brother, James Elliott McConathy Jr. and grandson Jeffery Dennison Thornbury Jr. She is survived by her brother, Robert Warren McConathy (Sandy), three children, Luanne Miller Milward (John), Emily Miller Thornbury (Jeff), Michael E. Miller (Betty). Five grandchildren, In 1971 after a successful career working in the aerospace industry Sarah and her husband retired to Winter Park, Florida after his service in the United States Air Force. Sarah owned two clothing businesses and worked in a variety of positions in the Winter Park area. She was active in various community organizations in the Goldenrod community to include the Chamber of Commerce, Historical Society and Civic Center. The highlight of her long career was working as the Executive Director of the Goldenrod Chamber of Commerce. Sarah and her husband were instrumental in the renovation of the Goldenrod fire station to a Community Civic Center. In 2007 they moved to Lexington, Kentucky and were active as volunteers in the children's after school program at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Sarah will be remembered for her love of children and people, her positive outlook on life and her willingness to make things better for everyone around her. She befriended everyone she met and was a wonderful mother, grandmother and community organizer. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and family. Private family graveside service will be held 12 Noon on Friday June 26 at Carlisle Cemetery in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St Luke United Methodist Church, 2351 Alumni Drive Lexington, Kentucky 40517.



