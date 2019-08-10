Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
RYAN Sarah May, 92, Lexington, passed away Thur., Aug. 8,. 2019 at her home. Born in Floyd Co., she was a daughter of the late Feel and Myrtle Hamilton May. A member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, she founded the Swim Pro Company in 1976. Survivors include a son, Danny (Alesia) Ryan; 3 daughters, Natalie (Patrick) Stewart, Eula (James) Meyer-Bumgarnar, and Suzanne (Dan) Hays; 2 brothers, Phillip and Larry May; 4 sisters, Bonnie Branham, Jean Kidd, Irene Smirz, and Martha Stanley; 8 grandchildren, Debbie, Christopher, Steven, Keith, Cam, Craig, Cody and Connor; 17 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Mon, Aug. 12, 2019 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main St. with burial to follow in the May Family Cemetery in Winchester, KY. Visitation will be from 5 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance, 533 Uwchlan Ave., Downingtown, PA, 19335.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
