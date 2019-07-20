Home

Sarah Nancy Hall Obituary
HALL Sarah Nancy, 73, a life long resident of downtown Lexington, KY drifted away on July 17, 2019 to rejoin her father, Harry Titian Hall of Berea, KY; her mother, Jessie Spicer Hall of Canoe, KY; and, her three brothers, Lloyd Green Hall, Harry Edward Hall, and Wayne Thomas Hall of Lexington, KY. Sarah graduated from Henry Clay High School and held two degrees from the University of Kentucky. She had a long career at her alma mater in technology. Sarah enjoyed a diverse array of interests she was a genealogist, an avid watcher of news, a crafter, and thrift shopper extraordinaire. She is survived by three children, Kyle Anglin Fugate, Kelly Britt Hall, and Kirby Scott Hall; grandchildren, Timothy Blake Toombs, Madison Renee "Maddie" Hall, Maggie Mae Malone Lancaster, Mason Malone, and one great-grandchild, Jasper Malone as well as a sister-in-law, Valerie Merriman Hall and a nephew, Brian Edward Hall. Visitation will take place 12 -2 pm Mon., July 22 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Main St., Lexington, KY. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 pm Mon. in the Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 20, 2019
