TOLER Sarah Noel Hardie, 39, wife of Harry E. Toler, III, died of an unexpected cardiac event on August 10, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born December 26, 1979 in San Antonio, TX, she was the daughter of Lt. Col. Thomas R. and Mary Lou Hardie of Lexington, KY. Other survivors include two sisters, Susan (Rick) Sallee, Lexington, KY and Carrie (Tom) Dutton, New Albany, OH; father-in-law, Harry E. Toler, Jr. and brother-in-law, Ben Toler, both of Lexington, KY; nieces and nephews, Tripp, Jake and Kate Sallee; Avery, Owen, and Davis Valenta. She was employed at UKMC as a BSN in their PACU. Funeral services will be held 10 am Saturday, August 17 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 2800 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502 with Pastor Bob Coppings officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, August 16 at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions are suggested to carinfornurses.org or Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019