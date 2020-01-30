|
Saundra Cooper Stinnett, 59, wife of Ronnie Stinnett, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home on Mitchell Lane in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born on June 10, 1960 in Danville, Kentucky to Albert Joseph Cooper, II and the late Patricia Ann Cooper. Saundra was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church and worked at the University of Kentucky for 32 years. Survivors include two children Heather Leeann Stinnett and Todd Joseph Stinnett, siblings, Al (Lisa) Cooper, Deborah Baker and Barbara Ann (Chris) Calvert and her special dog, Piper. Visitation will be 11:00AM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral home. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Dustin Ray Baker, Tyler Evan Calvert, Chris Wayne Calvert, Al Cooper and John Bailey. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 30, 2020