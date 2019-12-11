Home

Saundra Gibson Wright

Saundra Gibson Wright Obituary
Ms. Saundra Gay (Gibson) Wright, age 56, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, at The Medical Center of Albany. She was the daughter of the late James William Gibson and Julia Carolyn Brown. In addition to her mother, Julia (and Clarence) Brown, she is survived by her daughter, Brooke Wright (and Matthew Brown), and a brother, Steve Gibson all of Albany, Kentucky. The funeral service for Ms. Saundra Gay (Gibson) Wright, will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Melvin Daniels officiating. Burial will follow in the Clear Fork Church Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. (CST) Tuesday and again Wednesday morning from 6:00 a.m. (CST) until the time of service in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
