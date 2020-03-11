|
|
HANKINS Scott Nixon, 59, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to Daniel R. Hankins Sr. and Patricia (Scott) Hankins, but later moved to Lexington, KY which is considered his hometown. Scott proudly served his country in the Air Force after attending Morehead University. He was a production team member at Toyota for 32 years where he found his second family. Scott was preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister, Ava Karen (Hankins) Leggett, and brother, Daniel Ray Hankins. Scott is survived by his wife, Dawn Duncan Walters; sons, Andrew Hankins, and Christopher Walters; sister, Kimberly Raye Hankins; nephews, Christopher Hankins and Shawn Leggett; father-in-law, David Duncan Jr.; brother-in-law, Ira Duncan. Visitation will be at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 3421 Harrodsburg Rd. on Saturday, March 14, at 12:00 immediately followed by funeral service at 2:30. Donations in his memory are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (bgcarenav.org).
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 11, 2020