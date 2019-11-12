|
, 51, beloved son of Charles Clifton Cornette and Jeannine Gaunce, passed away Nov. 8, 2019. He was a graduate of Henry Clay H.S. and worked in ad sales, but his true passion was entertaining people through his love of music and DJing. He had a smile that would light up a room and he will be so very missed by all. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters Kendelle Cornette, Paige Holt (Travis) and Elizabeth Shropshire (Rick). Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at Apostles Anglican Church in Lexington with a funeral to begin at 11. In lieu of flowers send contributions to the Lexington Humane Society in 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 12, 2019