OKCUOGLU Selahattin "Selah" Adil 93, of Lexington, loving father and grandfather, died peacefully on October 4, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by family. Selah was born on February 19, 1926, in Ankara, Turkey, to Refik and Zehra Okcuoglu. He grew up in Istanbul with three older siblings, a sister, brother and half-brother. Selah was a five star graduate of Kuleli Military High School. He attended Robert College in Istanbul where he learned English and received a B.S. in mechanical engineering. Upon graduation, he moved to the United States to earn his M.S. in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois on a full Turkish Army scholarship. Selah married Helen Grace Wages of Bessemer, Alabama, on June 7, 1953, in Evanston, Illinois. His first job was with International Harvester in Chicago. Helen and he then moved to Istanbul, where Selah fulfilled a two year obligation in the Turkish Army. After their return to the U.S., Selah was interviewed and hired on the spot to work for IBM in New York. In 1958, he was transferred to Lexington when IBM opened there. Selah and Helen made their home in Lexington where they raised their son and daughter. Selah was promoted to management within IBM and held numerous patents related to Selectric typewriters, Wheelwriters, and printers. In the years leading up to his retirement, Selah worked for IBM Japan before retiring in 1990. He was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, was an avid tennis player and longtime member of the Lexington Tennis Club. Selah became a proud U.S. citizen in 1960. Following Helen's death in 1982, Selah married Alice Everett Clarke Cooper on September 22, 1985. Selah and Alice enjoyed international travel, especially cruises. Alice preceded him in death in 2017. Selah is survived by his two children, Errol (Katherine) Archerson, Louisville, and Suzanne (Larry) Okcuoglu Taylor, Waddy; five grandchildren, Zehra (Michael) Snider Waits, Stephanie (Jeremy) Archerson Paulin, James (Jennifer) Archerson, Hannah Snider, and Adam Snider, all of Louisville; eight great grandchildren; three step children, Alice (Leland) Cooper Fuerst, Missouri, Peter (Amy) Cooper, Wilmore, and William Clarke (Charlotte) Cooper, Florida; eight step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at The Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 19, 2019