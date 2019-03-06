Resources More Obituaries for Serena Sykes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Serena Porter Sykes

Obituary Flowers Serena Porter Sykes, 91, daughter of the late George McKinley and Luanna Jackson Sykes was born November 10, 1927 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She departed this life on March 3, 2019. Serena was a seamstress and tailor by trade. Her places of employment were the alteration department at Green's Cleaners and Moore's Dry Cleaners, both in Georgetown, and the alteration department at McAlpins in Lexington Mall in Lexington, Kentucky. She was also self employed. She was united with the Zion Baptist Church January 19, 1941 under the pastorate of Rev. A. L. Pearson. She served as Primary Sunday school teacher for 28 years, and Secretary of Sunday school for 30 years. She was a member of the Junior Choir, Young Adult Choir, a member of the Mass Choir, Vice President of "The Zion Baptist Church Family Convention" for 11 years and President for 39 years. She also served as a member of Usher Board. She was a leader of 4-H Girls of Georgetown & Scott County, Youth and Red Circle Girls of Church and Junior Missionary Group; member of Mass Missionary Society; Financial Secretary Zion Baptist Church for 25 years; member of Howard Creek District for over 63 years; and in 2005 Serena was voted Miss Senior Citizen of the Year (Georgetown & Scott County). She was Past Secretary of Georgetown Chapter of Kentucky State Alumni, Past Treasurer of the Georgetown Church Women united and a member of Queen Vashti #37 O.E.S. Chapter. Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law Katherine R. (Daniel) Arnold of Dayton, Ohio, 2 nieces Wendolyn (Anthony) Kendrick of Columbus, Ohio. Portia Van Long of Columbus, Ohio, 2 nephews, Theodore (Marian) Thompson of Orlando, Florida and Carl Thompson of Dayton, Ohio. 4 great nieces, Jasmine Thompson, Erin & Elise Kendrick, and Portia Van Long, Jr., 3 great nephews, Cameron Van Long and Sheldon Van Long of Dayton, Ohio and Evan Kendrick of Columbus, Ohio and great great nephews and nieces, Elijah Thompson of Orlando, Florida, Sascha Thompson of Orlando, Florida, and Wilber Channey III of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by twin godsons, Anthony & Lic. Antoine Palmer, 4 adopted nieces, Doris Cooper, Edith Robinson, Lena Cunningham, and Ella M. Davis, a foster daughter, Amanda K. O'Neal, special cousin, Luther Mason of Georgetown, Kentucky, and many precious children in Georgetown, Scott, Fayette, Woodford, Clark, Ohio, Indiana, and many more friends and family. Funeral services will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. H.M. Dailey. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00am, until service time Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries