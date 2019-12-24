|
MATVEEV Sergey Valentinovich, The family of Sergey Valentinovich Matveev announces his passing on 12/19/2019, aged 68. Sergey is survived by his mother, Faina, and brother, Yuri; his wife of 27 years, Elena; his children, Dina (Andrew), Elina (Jonathon), Faina (Jordan), and Vasiliy (Sophia); and his 9 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, Valentine, and his son, Dmitry. A memorial for Sergey will be held 1/4/2020 at 3pm at Broadway Christian Church in Lexington. Sergey will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 24, 2019