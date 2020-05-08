Or Copy this URL to Share

Shana Nicole Seabolt, 31, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 12, 1988 and her loving parents are Tony and Tonya Southworth Miracle of Georgetown. Shana attended Northside Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by brothers, Mike (Brooke) Miracle of Georgetown, Kentucky and Nathan (Meredith) Jackson of Lexington, Kentucky; sisters, Shawna Herrington of Georgetown, Kentucky, Jennifer (Rick) Haung of Maryland, Ruby Seabolt of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Amy Miracle of Georgetown, Kentucky. Due to current restrictions, the service and burial will be held for the family in private. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

