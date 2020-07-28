1/1
Shane T. Peck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shane T. Peck of Lexington, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Shane was the father of Caleb Peck of Louisville, KY, son of Sherman Peck, Jr and the late Joyce L. Gooden Peck of Keith, KY; brother of Shawn Peck of Keith, KY; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Visitation will be 5-6 P.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with Celebration of Life service at 6:00 P.M. at Milward Funeral Directors, Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Lexington, KY 40515. Condolences at www.aljfh.com Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home of Harlan & Milward Funeral Directors of Lexington in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
05:00 PM
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3757
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved