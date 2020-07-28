Shane T. Peck of Lexington, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Shane was the father of Caleb Peck of Louisville, KY, son of Sherman Peck, Jr and the late Joyce L. Gooden Peck of Keith, KY; brother of Shawn Peck of Keith, KY; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Visitation will be 5-6 P.M. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 with Celebration of Life service at 6:00 P.M. at Milward Funeral Directors, Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Lexington, KY 40515. Condolences at www.aljfh.com
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home of Harlan & Milward Funeral Directors of Lexington in charge.