DeROSSETT Shannon Hart, 43, of Lexington, KY, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 24, 2019. She was the widow of William Ray DeRossett. Shannon was employed by Baptist Health Lexington. She is survived by two sons, Jared and Nicholas DeRossett; mother, Janet Bowlin Hart; grandmother, Nancy Bowlin Lunceford; and in-laws, Reva and Jeffrey DeRossett. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thurs., Aug. 29 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation begins at 11 am Thurs. until the service. Burial will follow the service in Lexington Cemetery. A Go Fund Me Page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/ shannon-derossett
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019