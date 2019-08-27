Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lexington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon DeRossett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Hart DeRossett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeROSSETT Shannon Hart, 43, of Lexington, KY, went to be with Jesus on Aug. 24, 2019. She was the widow of William Ray DeRossett. Shannon was employed by Baptist Health Lexington. She is survived by two sons, Jared and Nicholas DeRossett; mother, Janet Bowlin Hart; grandmother, Nancy Bowlin Lunceford; and in-laws, Reva and Jeffrey DeRossett. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thurs., Aug. 29 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation begins at 11 am Thurs. until the service. Burial will follow the service in Lexington Cemetery. A Go Fund Me Page has been set up at www.gofundme.com/f/ shannon-derossett
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now