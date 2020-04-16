|
Shannon Ray Hunt, 56, husband of Sonya Webster Hunt, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home on Loren Drive. He was born on May 9, 1963 in Woodford County, Kentucky to the late Charles Hunt and the late Vergie Barnett Hunt. Shannon was employed by Kroger in Nicholasville for 28 years, as a manager. He coached youth league football, baseball and basketball for over 25 years, he loved coaching and he loved children. Survivors include three children, Shane (Samantha) Hunt, Seth (Sydney) Hunt and Candice Brouse, a sister, Rita Parker and a granddaughter who was the light of his life, Roxanne Hunt. He was proceeded in death by two brothers, David Hunt and Norman Hurt. Private services will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Herriford officiating. Services will be live-streamed on our Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM, Friday. Drive-Thru visitation will be 1-3:00 PM Friday, April 17, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2020