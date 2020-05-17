Sharlene Mills, 57, of Webbville, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. Sharlene was born May 1, 1963 in Louisa, KY to the late Watt and Edna (Jenkins) Spillman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Charles Spillman and Roy Spillman. Sharlene was a legal secretary and a member of Pine Grove Community Church. Survivors include her husband Roger Mills; children Stephanie (Jared) Freking, Jennifer Wellman, and Marissa Mills; stepchildren Whitney (Steven) Dunn and Morgan (Madison) Mills; grandchildren Cayden, Brody, Wyatt, Merrick, Maisie, Mikhail, Jayce, Emma, and Jaxon; and sisters Carolyn (Steve) Wilks, Linda (Tommy) Howard, and Tammie (Paul) Coffey. Funeral services for Mrs. Mills are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to help offset funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home has entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mills and her family.



