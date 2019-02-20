|
|
65, Lexington, formally of Cynthiana, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Northpoint Lexington Healthcare. Born in Harrison County, June 7, 1953 to the late Walter Whitley and Ethel Whitley. Sharon served as Medical Record Director at Harrison Memorial Hospital for many years. She is survived by Jerry Casey, husband of r30 years; a son, Whitley (Caroline) Casey and a granddaughter, Anna Claire. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23 at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, Texas 76571. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019