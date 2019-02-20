Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
846 U.S. Highway 27 North
Cynthiana, KY 41031
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Casey


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharon Casey Obituary
65, Lexington, formally of Cynthiana, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Northpoint Lexington Healthcare. Born in Harrison County, June 7, 1953 to the late Walter Whitley and Ethel Whitley. Sharon served as Medical Record Director at Harrison Memorial Hospital for many years. She is survived by Jerry Casey, husband of r30 years; a son, Whitley (Caroline) Casey and a granddaughter, Anna Claire. A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23 at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, Texas 76571. View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.