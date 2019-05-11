|
63, passed away on May 8, 2019. Born on August 26, 1955 to the late Gilbert and Wanda Bryant Benton. She is survived by brother Mike Benton, niece Holly (Wilson) Ackerman, nephew, Mike (Carrie) Benton, and 4 great nieces. Funeral Services 12 Noon Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation 10 AM until time of service. Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 11, 2019
