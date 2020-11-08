Sharon C. Hall, 81, of Lexington, KY and wife of Donald C. Hall for the last 62 years, passed away after a long illness on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Myrtle (Baker) Perry. Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Dawn Hall; brother, Howard "Sonny" Perry and sister, Vivian K. Semones. In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will begin on Monday, November 9th from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Milward Man O'War located at 1509 Trent Blvd. with service to follow at 2:00 pm. Mask usage, social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions will be followed during these events. To share a remembrance of Sharon or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.