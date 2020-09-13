MILLER Sharon Hall, 73 of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at a local hospital in Chattanooga. Sharon was born in Fulton, KY December 22, 1946 to the late John Ford Hall and Ouida Hall. She lived in Lexington, Kentucky the majority of her life before moving to Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2005 to be near her daughter andgrandson. People who knew her would speak of her elegance, always a vision of style and grace. She loved beautiful things, and was an expert at creating beauty in her surroundings. She enjoyed decorating and design, as well as gardening, traveling to Europe, and watching the birds visit her feeder. In her quiet time, she was an avid reader, and books were one of her great loves. The majority of her career was at the University of Kentucky where she retired asDirector of the Library Network for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Survivors are her loving husband of 39years, JackMiller; daughter, Courtney Cash McAlpin andgrandson, Cash McAlpin of Chattanooga, step-daughter Tracey Miller of Ridgefield, CT,step-son Jeff Miller and his daughters Autumn and Brooke Miller of Lexington, KY, and cousins Melissa Hutson (Doug) and Gil Gilbert (Cindy Sexton) who were like her siblings. Sharon is preceded in death by her son Chris Cash. The family will hold a private memorial service. Visitwww.heritagebattlefield.com
to share condolences with the family. Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, Battlefield Parkway.