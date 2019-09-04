|
Mr. Shawn D. Duvall, age 47, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at The Medical Center of Albany, Kentucky. He was the son of David and Shela (Claborn) Duvall. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rob and Nannie Duvall and A.C. and Sallie Claborn. He is survived by his parents, David and Shela Duvall, one brother, Patrick Duvall, 1 nephew Dylan Duvall, 2 nieces, Alexis Duvall and Cassie Varney all from Albany, Kentucky, and many other relatives and friends. The funeral service for Mr. Shawn D. Duvall will be conducted Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 4:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Claborn officiating. Burial will follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 12:00 noon (CST) on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 until the funeral time, at the funeral home. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 4, 2019