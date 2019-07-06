|
59, husband of Una McCarthy, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late John and Vena Carter McCarthy on April 1, 1960. In addition to his wife of 25 years, he is survived by his daughter, Megan McCarthy, Lexington; his son, Patrick McCarthy(Liz Agnew), Lexington; his sister, Patrice Kastner, IL; his brother, Brian McCarthy, FL; and his nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Dan Kastner, Scott and Stephanie Kastner and Kelly Kastner. Shawn was a CT Technologist for the University of Kentucky and a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. In his spare time he made and sold Stained Glass pieces as a hobby. Shawn was also die-hard Chicago Bears fans, and enjoyed watching UK Basketball and Notre Dame Football. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Leo Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Inurnment will follow at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Leo Catholic School in Versailles. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 6, 2019