Shearl “Toe” Huffman, age 71 of Berry, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Mr. Huffman was born in Harrison Co, KY, on July 4, 1948. He was the son of the late Ash and Evelyn (Porter) Huffman. He was a lifelong farmer and a volunteer fireman in his younger years. He is survived by two brothers: Jimmy and Ronnie “Buck” Huffman, both of Berry, KY; two sisters: Bonnie Smith and Helen Huffman, both of Paris, KY; seven nieces and nephews: Fay Mann, Lisa Allison, Connie Smith-Monahan, Carl Porter, Ginny Huffman, Emily Huffman, and Charles Huffman, as well as several great nieces and www.woodheadfuneralhome.comnephews. Mr. Huffman was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Huffman; four brothers: Ray Porter, Gene Huffman, Billy Huffman, and Donnie Huffman; and four nephews: John Lee Smith, Ashley Huffman, Bradley Huffman and Ethan Huffman. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, KY. Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry is caring for the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 2, 2020.