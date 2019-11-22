|
Sheila Jean Reynolds, 56, of Kimberly Heights Drive died, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. She was born on July 21, 1963 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Benny and Joyce Underwood Coomer. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Stokley and sisters, Denise Cobb Horton (Mark) and three grandchildren, James Dillon Stokley, Christian Jericho Neal and Logan Luke Neal. She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Allen Reynolds and a sister, Cynthia Ann Reynolds. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Peel officiating. Visitation will be 3-9PM, Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mose Reynolds Cemetery. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2019