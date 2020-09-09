1/1
Shelby Jean Huffman
Shelby Jean Huffman, born March 18, 1938 to Charles and Kathryn Walker of Follansbee, West Virginia, passed away on September 6, 2020 in Lexington, KY. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife of 58 years to the love of her life, Dr. Gerald P. Huffman, a doting mother to three children and their mates, a special grandmother of seven grandchildren; and someone who was always praying for you. Shelby Jean graduated from Follansbee High School and went on to West Liberty State College, where she double majored in elementary education and music. She and her high school sweetheart, Jerry Huffman, were named Mr. and Mrs. Hilltopper at West Liberty, before marrying in 1961. She taught in schools in West Virginia and St. Louis before moving to Pittsburgh where she would fulfill her life’s calling as a wonderful wife and amazing mom. She also taught piano lessons for over 25 years. Shelby Jean followed Jesus throughout her life and loved to play hymns on the piano. If you asked her how she was doing, she would always say "I'm excellent” and she was. Shelby Jean is survived by her children, Scott Huffman and wife Virginia, Brad Huffman and wife Becky, and Kirsten Rowland and husband Michael; and grandchildren Hailey, Hannah, Parker, Caleb, Chloe, Lincoln, and Hadley. An online service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 9 at 2pm, followed by a private family graveside burial at Lexington Cemetery.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
