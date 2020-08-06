1/
Shelby Lee Tussey
TUSSEY Shelby Lee, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 in Lexington KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Christine Tussey. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Connie. Two sons Matthew and Ron (Christy), two grandchildren Hunter, and Fisher, all of Lexington. His brother Lloyd (Mitzi) of Richmond. And many, many close friends. A celebration of Shelby's life will be scheduled in the near future.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2020.
