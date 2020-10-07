a loving mother and resident of Lexington, KY, died unexpectedly on October 3, 2020 at the age of 37 following a brief illness. Shelby is survived by her beloved son, Connor Newberry; Doug Newberry, Connor’s father; her parents, John Kaminsky and Terry Hokanson; her stepfather, Rolfe Hokanson; her brother, Timothy Kaminsky; her uncle, Joe Kaminsky; and her aunt, Jana Moss. She is predeceased by her grandparents, John and Catherine Kaminsky, and Ralph and Barbara Lewis. Shelby was born in Lewisville, TX on June 10, 1983. She graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, IL and attended various universities. On April 21, 2010, she welcomed her beloved son, Connor, who was the most important part of her life. Shelby was a devoted mother and had a life-long love of travel. She enjoyed the beach and went paddle boarding whenever she had the opportunity. She particularly enjoyed the Eastern Shore of Maryland. She also liked to play the piano. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Shelby was cremated privately on October 5, 2020 in accordance with her wishes. Donations in lieu of flowers may be offered in memory of Shelby to either The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky, 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, KY 40503 or Maryland Coastal Bays Program, 8219 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin, MD 21811.