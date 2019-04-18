LAURER Sheree Lynn, 61, wife of Mark Keven Laurer, died April 16, 2019 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 9, 1957 in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of Viva Keating Ratliff of Ashland, KY and the late Charles Ratliff, and was a retired radiologic technologist. She was a member of United Baptist Church in Ashland, KY and attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, KY. Sheree was a devoted wife, a grateful daughter, a special sister, a loving sister-in-law, and a generous and compassionate friend. She had a gentle caring spirit and could light up a room with just a smile. She loved all animals and had a deep affection for her Yorkies. Survivors in addition to her husband and mother include a sister, Janet (Jeff) Creech, of Lexington, KY; father-in-law, George Laurer (mother-in-law, Marilyn, deceased); two brothers-in-law, Jonathan Laurer and Craig Laurer; one sister-in-law, Debra Cook, all of Raleigh, NC; cousins; and many close friends. Funeral services will be held 4 pm Fri., April 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Fri. Entombment will be private at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the UK Markey Cancer Center, 800 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40536 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary