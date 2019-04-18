Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheree Laurer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheree Laurer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LAURER Sheree Lynn, 61, wife of Mark Keven Laurer, died April 16, 2019 at her residence in Lexington, KY. Born Sept. 9, 1957 in Huntington, WV, she was the daughter of Viva Keating Ratliff of Ashland, KY and the late Charles Ratliff, and was a retired radiologic technologist. She was a member of United Baptist Church in Ashland, KY and attended Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, KY. Sheree was a devoted wife, a grateful daughter, a special sister, a loving sister-in-law, and a generous and compassionate friend. She had a gentle caring spirit and could light up a room with just a smile. She loved all animals and had a deep affection for her Yorkies. Survivors in addition to her husband and mother include a sister, Janet (Jeff) Creech, of Lexington, KY; father-in-law, George Laurer (mother-in-law, Marilyn, deceased); two brothers-in-law, Jonathan Laurer and Craig Laurer; one sister-in-law, Debra Cook, all of Raleigh, NC; cousins; and many close friends. Funeral services will be held 4 pm Fri., April 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Fri. Entombment will be private at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the UK Markey Cancer Center, 800 Rose St., Lexington, KY 40536 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now