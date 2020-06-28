KIRK Sherman Ray, 84, widower of Delores J. Bahus, passed away June 23, at Baptist Health Lexington. Born October 29, 1935 in Chapmanville, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Sherman and Opal Kirk. Mr. Kirk served in the United States Navy from 1954 till 1959 before receiving a Master's Degree in Accounting from the Marshall University in 1963. He went on to work at Ashland Oil, the Island Creek Coal Company, and as a controller with Red Mile. Mr. Kirk is survived by a daughter, Kim (Jeff) Hitchcock and three grandchildren, Kyle, Kyra, and Korey Hitchcock. A Celebration of Life Mass will be 2pm Monday, June 29, at Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington KY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store