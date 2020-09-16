62, wife of the late John Kiger Sr. passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born in Lexington, KY to the late Walter and Gladys Curtis. She is survived by her son, John (Heather) Kiger Jr.; a niece she raised like a daughter, Jaclyn (Charles) Yantis; grandsons, Jacob and Matthew Kiger; and a lifelong friend, Sue Schagane. Other than her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two sons, Raymond and Samuel Kiger. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers, Main Street at 3pm on Friday, September 18th. Visitation is from 1-3pm on Friday at the funeral home.